Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.7% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.3 %

DAL opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.62.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

