Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 857.9% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $2,783,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.50.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $402.91 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

