Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 712 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.12% of Bancorp worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 60.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.45 million. Equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

