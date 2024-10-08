Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after buying an additional 621,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,088,000 after purchasing an additional 359,290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,065,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 286,831 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 103,014 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.