Trium Capital LLP Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trium Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,191 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 479,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,260 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 186,459 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.