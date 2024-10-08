Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Boosted by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 2.2% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

