Trium Capital LLP Purchases 1,249,972 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Trium Capital LLP grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 773.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249,972 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy comprises approximately 2.9% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 55,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 590,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

