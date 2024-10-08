Trium Capital LLP Increases Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Trium Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trium Capital LLP owned approximately 1.22% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 187.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.