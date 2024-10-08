Trium Capital LLP Purchases New Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 404,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. Aaron’s makes up about 1.2% of Trium Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trium Capital LLP owned 1.28% of Aaron’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Aaron’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $318.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.43. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $503.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.91 million. Aaron’s had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.10 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

