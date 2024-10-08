Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New $201,000 Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after buying an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in RTX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,300,000 after acquiring an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $42,506,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Up 0.0 %

RTX stock opened at $125.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $125.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

