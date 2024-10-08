Trium Capital LLP Buys 4,741 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 1.0% of Trium Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Xylem by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 147,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 55,186 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 4,769.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after acquiring an additional 908,343 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 217,385 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.72. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.