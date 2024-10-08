Trium Capital LLP Has $17.92 Million Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI)

Trium Capital LLP lowered its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,677 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Trium Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trium Capital LLP owned about 0.25% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $17,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,349,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,435,000 after buying an additional 941,613 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40.

