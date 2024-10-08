Axiom Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,151.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 297.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter.

XNTK opened at $198.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $864.06 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.46. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $129.48 and a 1 year high of $204.78.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

