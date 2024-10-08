Axiom Advisory LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Aflac by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320,867 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Aflac by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 47,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Aflac by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 228,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

