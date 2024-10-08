Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Position Raised by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 113.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $198.41 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.16. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

