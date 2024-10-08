Axiom Advisory LLC Sells 2,669 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Axiom Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC owned about 3.55% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

