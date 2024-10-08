iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

