Axiom Advisory LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $491.99 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $435.99 and a one year high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $535.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.91.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

