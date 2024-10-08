Axiom Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19,440.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after buying an additional 360,042 shares during the last quarter.
GOVT stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80.
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
