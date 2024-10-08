iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after acquiring an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,523,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,200,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after acquiring an additional 581,671 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

IAU stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

