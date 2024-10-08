Axiom Advisory LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,276,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,815,000 after acquiring an additional 213,637 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,257,000 after purchasing an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 205,017 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $202.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average of $190.65. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

