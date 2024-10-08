Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,716 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $731,002.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,678,687.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $731,002.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,678,687.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $81,793.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,917,185.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

