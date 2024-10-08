Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $602.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $632.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.49. The company has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,297 shares of company stock valued at $32,750,926. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

