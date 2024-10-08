Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VGK opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.