Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 1.17% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 149,954 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 222,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $60.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

