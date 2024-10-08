Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $243.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

