Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lowered by Boit C F David

Boit C F David decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.3% of Boit C F David’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boit C F David’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $384.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
