Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,950,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at $32,466,929.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $3,950,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,880 shares in the company, valued at $32,466,929.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,316 shares of company stock worth $87,718,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $160.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average of $141.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $161.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

