Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Boit C F David

Boit C F David cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Boit C F David’s holdings in Fortive were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 80,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 50.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

