Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 362,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

DFAR opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.