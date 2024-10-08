Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $56.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

