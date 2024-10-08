Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 136,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 36,629 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 392,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

