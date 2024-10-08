PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Holdings Lifted by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,025 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares during the period.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

