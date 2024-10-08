Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,840 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $25,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $96,472,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after purchasing an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after purchasing an additional 642,628 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 310,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.38. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $133.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

