United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,959,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total value of $1,174,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,425.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total transaction of $1,174,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,425.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $2,794,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,093.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,644 shares of company stock worth $35,186,166. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $349.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $366.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.17.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

