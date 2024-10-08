SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

