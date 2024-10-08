MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,793,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after acquiring an additional 867,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $161,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after purchasing an additional 405,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

CI opened at $340.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.00. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

