MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Centene Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

