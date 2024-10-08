Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $341.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $350.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.