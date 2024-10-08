MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 0.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $694.46.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $802.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $737.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.41. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $826.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

