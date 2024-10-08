MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 365.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,947,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,892,000 after buying an additional 1,529,218 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $58,211,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,148,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,396,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,998,000 after acquiring an additional 389,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

