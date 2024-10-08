Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 393,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $99,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

