Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,230 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 158,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 67,019 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,139,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.