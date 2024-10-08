EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.32.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

