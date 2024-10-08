MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 170 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 60,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $487.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

