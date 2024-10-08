Creative Planning Acquires 3,926 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.