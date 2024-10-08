iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

