Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 843.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 206,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 184,394 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,046,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

FFC stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.