MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $40.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $40,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $128.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.18.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

