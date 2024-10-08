MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $625,000 Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after buying an additional 219,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,352,000 after purchasing an additional 148,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 753.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after buying an additional 142,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in FirstCash by 1,216.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.03.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total value of $404,677.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,731,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540,367.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

